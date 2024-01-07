Parker Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

