Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter.

UPRO opened at $52.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

