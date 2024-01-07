Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,894 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

