Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after buying an additional 614,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

