Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

