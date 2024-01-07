Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Sells 351 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.