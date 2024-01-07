Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Sells 440,649 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,649 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.