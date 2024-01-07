Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.