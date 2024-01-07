Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 381,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

