PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

