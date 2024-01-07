PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Lifted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1,061.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,845 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment accounts for 2.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of PENN Entertainment worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

