Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 119 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

