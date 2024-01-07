Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

