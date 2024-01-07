Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

