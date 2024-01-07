Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 225 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

