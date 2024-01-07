Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.69. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 28,705 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

