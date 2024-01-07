Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $467.38

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.38 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 470.50 ($5.99). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 468 ($5.96), with a volume of 354,290 shares traded.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 465.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11,700.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15,000.00%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.