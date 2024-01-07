PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.48

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and traded as high as $42.55. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 2,484 shares.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

