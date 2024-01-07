Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.