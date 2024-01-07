Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 3,206,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

