Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

