Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $135.24 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

