Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 533,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,222. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

