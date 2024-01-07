Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

