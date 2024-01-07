Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

