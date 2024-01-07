Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

