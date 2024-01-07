Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

