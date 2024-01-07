Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $342,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

