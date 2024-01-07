Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.