Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $440,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 107,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

