Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.