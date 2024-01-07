Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $580,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPQ stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.