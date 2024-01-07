Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

