Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
