Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

