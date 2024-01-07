Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
