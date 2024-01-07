Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 13,243 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

