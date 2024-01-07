Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,296,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,227,000 after buying an additional 139,524 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

