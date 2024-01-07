Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,048 shares of company stock valued at $179,193,472 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

