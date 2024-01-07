Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day moving average is $307.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

