Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $253.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

