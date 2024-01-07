Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

