Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

