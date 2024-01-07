Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.