Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,493 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

