Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

