Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

