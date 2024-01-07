Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

