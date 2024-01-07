Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 997 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.