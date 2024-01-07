Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

