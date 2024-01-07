Planning Center Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 7.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 1,089,302 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

